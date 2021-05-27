Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Health Fusion: Want less stress? Eat more veggies!

By Vivien Williams
Echo Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year I'm getting my fingers dirty in the vegetable garden. I'm hoping that growing our own vegetables will inspire my family to eat more of them. Yes, fruits and vegetables are part of a heart-healthy diet, and new research shows they may also benefit your mental health by helping to reduce stress.

www.echopress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Stress#Google Podcasts#Diets#Diabetes Diet#Edith Cowan University#Health Fusion#Twitter Instagram#Eating Fruits#Vegetables#Disease Control#Mental Wellbeing#Cancers#Adults#Link#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
WorkoutsEcho Press

Health Fusion: Yoga and deep breathing for kids with ADHD

During the COVID-19 lockdown, I got into yoga. Practicing poses and deep breathing helped improve my strength and flexibility. They also reduced my stress level and kept me feeling centered. A new study shows that yoga and deep breathing also help kids with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Researchers at...
GardeningEcho Press

Health Fusion: 3 tips for planting blueberry bushes

Blueberries are one of my favorite fruits. The Blueberry Council website shows a cup is only 80 calories, low sodium, with manganese and vitamins C and K. Plus, they are full of fiber. Here are three tips to help you grow your own blueberry bushes:. Choose blueberry bushes that are...
Food & DrinksEcho Press

Health Fusion: Blueberry banana power smoothie

Plus, blueberries are super tasty and packed with healthy minerals and nutrients. The Blueberry Council's website shows that there's only 80 calories in one cup. There's also no fat, they are low sodium, full of fiber and rich in vitamin C, K and manganese. My recipe for the blueberry banana...
LifestyleUrbana Citizen

Spring is time to eat for health

As mentioned in a previous Chow Line, rain and bright sunny days make spring a good time to indulge in a wide range of plentiful produce such as asparagus, cabbage, kale, spinach, and strawberries. Not only are these items extremely fresh and flavorful because they’re currently in season, but they’re also widely discounted because of the abundance of supply based on this time of year.
Nutritionnachicago.com

Eat Five Veggies and Fruits Daily to Live Longer

People that struggle to eat the often-recommended nine servings of fruit and vegetables each day can relax: The latest research from Harvard, based on 26 studies of 2 million people from 29 countries, found that two and three daily servings of fruit and vegetables, respectively, were linked to the most longevity. Compared to only two servings of produce per day, five servings lowered the risk of death overall by 13 percent, cardiovascular disease by 12 percent, cancer by 10 percent and respiratory disease by 35 percent. Green, leafy vegetables, including spinach, lettuce and kale, and fruit and vegetables rich in beta carotene and vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries and carrots, showed benefits.Starchy vegetables, like peas and corn, fruit juices and potatoes, did not appear to reduce the risk of death.
Food & DrinksEcho Press

Health Fusion: Best-ever morel mushroom recipe

May in Minnesota means morel mushrooms. This year, I hit the forest with my friend Terry and we found some beauties. Not tons, but enough to cook up a big batch to share with friends. Our go-to recipe is Terry's family's and I'm excited to share it with you. Yes, we use a lot of real butter in this recipe, but I figure that once a year, it is OK to indulge! I rationalize it with the fact that research shows morels are high in iron and anti-inflammatory properties.
NutritionLas Vegas Weekly

How to (healthily) eat or drink your stress away

During stressful times, our conditioned reflex might be to reach for unhealthy foods laden with fat, sugar and salt. But while that bag of potato chips or pint of Ben & Jerry’s might offer fleeting comfort, in the long run, it can make you feel even worse. Instead, consider these stress-relieving alternatives.
DietsMedicalXpress

Dietitians want more training to help those with eating disorders

Dietitians play an important role in nutrition care in healthcare teams but want more training to help patients with eating disorders a Griffith University study has found. The international review of 14 studies from the US, Australia, England, Brazil and Canada included 1192 participants—dietitians, those with eating disorders (EDs), parents and carers and other health professionals.
Healthinspiyr.com

Why You Need to Stress Less

If you’re anything like most patients I see, your life can be full of stress, deadlines, and bad relationships, not to even mention dealing with the dreaded multi-tasking over-aggressive Dale Earnhardt want-to-be in rush-hour traffic every now and then. But did you know that stress is bad for your health?...
FitnessNewsbug.info

SCHROEDER: Diet can impact your brain health

We all have those days when we feel more forgetful than others. You may have heard that a number of factors can affect our memory including lack of sleep, lifestyle, environmental changes and genetics. However, did you know your diet can also impact your brain health?. Eating to support brain...
HealthEcho Press

Health Fusion: Alcohol, obesity and your risk of liver disease

A quick Google search of the terms, "health risks of obesity," results in a plethora of articles stating that obesity ups your chances of health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. Authors of a new study report that if you're overweight or obese and you drink alcohol, you can add another issue to that list -- a significant increase in your risk of liver disease and mortality.
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Consumer health: understanding migraine headaches

June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about migraines. Migraine headaches can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. A migraine usually lasts from four to 72 hours, if untreated. Migraines might occur rarely or strike several times a month, and the pain can be so severe that it interferes with your daily activities.
Sciencemidfloridanewspapers.com

Taurine supports brain and heart health

The complaint of shortness of breath and exercise intolerance are exactly the same, however the causes and treatments may be worlds apart. Dyspnea, as it is termed, can be related to asthma or heart failure, and again, the treatment for these conditions differs dramatically. Today’s focus is on the heart,...
Nutritionaustinfoodmagazine.com

6 Essential Health and Nutritional Benefits of Seafood

A quick look at the state of global health reveals a worrying trend. Lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, some types of cancer, and metabolic syndrome are on the rise. Recent research reveals that diet is a major factor that influences susceptibility to lifestyle-related diseases.
Nutritionbrentspharmacy.com

A Fruitful Approach to Preventing Diabetes

Want to lower your risk of diabetes? Eat plenty of fruit. An Australian study suggests that two servings a day could lower the odds of developing type 2 diabetes by 36%. "A healthy diet and lifestyle, which includes the consumption of whole fruits, is a great strategy to lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes," said lead author Nicola Bondonno of the Institute for Nutrition Research at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup, Australia.
Nutritionverywellfit.com

Eating More Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Stress, Study Finds

People who ate at least 16 ounces of fruits and vegetables daily reported 10 percent lower stress levels than those who ate less than 8 ounces, according to a new study in the journal Clinical Nutrition. Researchers looked at more than 8,600 participants of the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle...
Dietssmartmeetings.com

Healthy You: STOP Dieting!

Another fad diet won’t keep the Covid pounds off dieting. “I need to socially distance myself from the kitchen!” screamed one of the many memes about putting on the pounds during lockdown and quarantine days. Now, as many of us are putting a toe back into a work shoe and returning to the office, we’re realizing that the shoe fits but little else in our office wardrobe does.
Dietsdoctorslounge.com

Diet to Induce Weight Loss Can Reduce BP in Type 2 Diabetes

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A diet to induce weight loss reduces blood pressure (BP) among individuals with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online May 31 in Diabetologia. Wilma S. Leslie, Ph.D., from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a...
Nutritiondoctorslounge.com

Switching to Plant Protein for Dinner May Reduce CVD Risk

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Overconsuming low-quality carbohydrates and animal protein at dinner versus breakfast is associated with a significantly increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online May 26 in the The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Wanying Hou, from the Harbin...