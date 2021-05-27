Cape Ann news in brief
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) has launched a news blog, to serve as a hub for the latest updates and announcements regarding the collaborative’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The blog, capeannclinic.com, is integrated with municipal social media channels of the 10 communities belonging to the GCACC and will automatically broadcast news blog content onto the feeds. The ten communities participating in the GCACC include Essex, Gloucester, Manchester, and Rockport. Also featured are links to local resources specific to each GCACC community. New vaccination locations, pop-up clinics, dates and times will be posted to the site as they become available. With a clean, user-friendly and mobile responsive layout, the blog is easy to navigate and can be accessed on computers, cell phones and tablets.www.gloucestertimes.com