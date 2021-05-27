Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester, MA

Cape Ann news in brief

Gloucester Daily Times
 8 days ago

The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) has launched a news blog, to serve as a hub for the latest updates and announcements regarding the collaborative’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The blog, capeannclinic.com, is integrated with municipal social media channels of the 10 communities belonging to the GCACC and will automatically broadcast news blog content onto the feeds. The ten communities participating in the GCACC include Essex, Gloucester, Manchester, and Rockport. Also featured are links to local resources specific to each GCACC community. New vaccination locations, pop-up clinics, dates and times will be posted to the site as they become available. With a clean, user-friendly and mobile responsive layout, the blog is easy to navigate and can be accessed on computers, cell phones and tablets.

www.gloucestertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly, MA
City
Gloucester, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Gloucester, MA
Health
Beverly, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Rockport, MA
City
Essex, MA
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Lane Community College#Gcacc#Cape Ann School#Granite Shore Gallery#The Cape Ann Museum#Museum Of Science#Peabody Essex Museum#Zoo New England#Manchester Public Library#Lappin Foundation#Lappinfoundation Org#Ica#Pirates Lane#Western Massachusetts#East Gloucester#News Blog Content#Newfoundland#West Cork#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

'In the same boat'

Thanks to the craftmanship of Gloucester resident Gino Mondello, a dory now sits in the front lobby of the new Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA at Gloucester Crossing. Installed Friday by a crew of volunteers including the Y’s Tim Flaherty and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, the dory represents the past, present and future of Gloucester.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Memories of Eileen Ford

Eileen Ford passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021, surrounded by loving friends and staff at the Seacoast Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Gloucester. Most people on Cape Ann will remember Eileen for her 30 years of monthly columns, “Insights and Outbursts,” in the Gloucester Daily Times and for her production and hosting of her cable TV show, “Cape Ann Conversations,” in which she shared both joy and distress. But there was so much more to Eileen that many may not know.
Gloucester, MAWicked Local

What's coming up at Cape Ann libraries

2 Dale Ave., Gloucester -- 978-281-9763 -- http://sawyerfreelibrary.org. The Sawyer Free Library is now open for select onsite services, six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. Visitors should keep visits to 30 minutes or less. The library has implemented extensive preventative measures and controls to keep staff and patrons as safe as possible. All staff and visitors must wear masks, practice physical distancing and all public spaces have limited capacities.
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Daily News Of Newburyport

Former chamber President Frank Cousins taking job at Gloucester City Hall

GLOUCESTER — Former Essex County Sheriff Frank G. Cousins Jr. has been appointed as Gloucester's temporary chief administrative officer. Cousins, a Newburyport resident, will help Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken with the city budget “and whatever she needs me to help her with,” he told the Gloucester Daily Times on Monday while driving to Gloucester to meet with the mayor.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann religion news, services

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Annisquam Village Church at the corner of Washington and Leonard streets. Peter and Sandy Lawrence stepped forward and made a gift that enabled the church to install the solar panels in mid April. “We hope that this gift will serve...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Talk of the Times: New floor put down in field house

There's something new — and gray — underfoot at Gloucester High School's Benjamin A. Smith Field House. A new floor covering purchased by the school district to protect the newly renovated field house parquet has been installed, Superintendent Ben Lummis told Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and the School Committee on Thursday night via email.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:. 11:55 p.m.: Colin Normand was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest after police were dispatched to Pratty's Cape Ann Vets at 10 Parker St. for a report of a fight taking place outside. Officers arrived to find two vehicles parked in the middle of Parker Street facing East Main Street and several individuals in the street yelling at each other. Police immediately noticed that one man, lated identified as Normand showed signs of being drunk, was barefoot and leaning back and forth on this feet while he spoke. Normand and another man told police they were leaving in Pratty's when an argument started with people in a passing car. Another person said that Normand grabbed and smashed a phone, which police said Normand confirmed. Police then spoke with the other group, who had a similar story. They said that Normand and others were seemingly "play fighting" in the street and that Normand threw his shoes at a taxi. Police then told Normand and the others that they could leave but that Normand would be receiving a summons to court on a charge of malicious destruction of property. Police said Normand became irate that he was being charged and began yelling expletives as a crowd gathered outside the bar watching. When told he was being arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, police said he resisted. While police placed Normand into the cruiser, he yelled at the cops they were dead and that "I'm going to end you."
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Fishtown Local: Pandemic boogie

Come on now, admit it: How many times have you walked halfway toward a store from your car and realized you’ve forgotten your mask? As Homer Simpson would say, “D’oh!”. Back you schlep, feeling like a dope. This week, this dope has seen several other people do the instant about-face and retreat to their car to re-equip. The good news is that this shows it probably won’t be too hard to get back to our old “normal” ways after this pandemic subsides. No mask is our natural default behavior. So is shaking hands and palling around having conversations with old friends. We’re more than halfway there if you’ve had the shots.
Salem, MAWicked Local

Salem State to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The North Shore Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic recently began offering appointments at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center, 225 Canal St. The regional clinic is a partnership between the cities of Beverly, Lynn, Peabody and Salem and the towns of Danvers, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott. The clinic will be able...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Around Cape Ann: Art associations opening this weekend

Artworks of all kinds will be available for viewing in diverse shows on Cape Ann as spring ushers in the opening of local arts associations. Celebrating its 99th season, the North Shore Arts Association will present opening shows featuring its artist members, associate artist members, and an exhibition of contemporary works. These shows are free to the public at its galleries at 11 Pirates Lane in East Gloucester, starting Saturday. May 15.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Trading trails for seashore

Making sand castles, collecting seashells, and exploring the deep blue sea through scuba goggles are what summers spent on the shore are made for. But being as fair-skinned as I am, adventuring out onto the sunny Cape Ann beaches as a child meant something totally different. While my brothers turned...
Beverly, MAWicked Local

Beverly Public Library news

MAIN BRANCH: 32 Essex St. Sunday hours at the main library, and Saturday hours at the Farms branch, will end for the season as of Memorial Day weekend. The final Sunday the main library will be open is May 23, and the final Saturday for the Farms will be May 22.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Police/Fire: Fitness club owner comes to developer's aid

Vincenza Groppo was never planning to eat dinner at The Franklin on Thursday night. But after saying hello to a few friends after work, she decided to extend her stay at the Main Street restaurant to have a bite. That decision would prove propitious for local developer Mac Bell. While...