After being homeless for several years, 49-year-old Gesabel Feliciano wound up in the justice system when she was charged with various drug offenses. While serving time in jail and expressing a desire to turn her life around, she was accepted into the Women in Transition program in Salisbury. The pre-release re-entry program is run by the Essex County Sheriff's Department and is a sister program to the Correctional Alternative Center in Lawrence, a pre-release re-entry center for men that many refer to as "The Farm."