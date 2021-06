Organizers of the 1st Annual CNY Irish Fest in Deansboro have pulled the plug for the second straight year on their inaugural event. This is the "CNY" Irish Fest which made the decision last February to launch their own alternate Irish event at MKJ Farms in Deansboro, but was forced to cancel on May 19, due to the pandemic. Now, a year later and for the second attempt, the 1st Annual CNY Irish Fest scheduled for July 23, and 24, has been cancelled. Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday.