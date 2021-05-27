Park City business-group leader readies to leave after charting Main Street course through coronavirus
Alison Kuhlow in the middle of March ordinarily would be readying for the summer-tourism season, crafting plans for Main Street in the warm-weather months. The executive director of the Historic Park City Alliance, Kuhlow in mid-March of 2020, though, was thrust with the rest of the Park City area into the unknown of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The mountain resorts were forced to end the ski season several weeks earlier than planned and the wider business community essentially was shuttered.www.parkrecord.com