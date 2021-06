With Disney’s upcoming adventure film Jungle Cruise set to hit cinemas and Disney+ at the end of July, a newly released trailer has revealed part of the storyline - and given us our first taste of the over-the-top German accent Jesse Plemons will be utilising in his role as villain Prince Joachim.Jungle Cruise, much like the wildly successful Pirates of the Carribean franchise, is based on a Disney theme park ride. It will star Dwayne Johnson as riverboat captain Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as Dr Lily Houghton, a scientist who ropes Wolff into her quest to find a tree...