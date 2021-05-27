Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars to again allow movies on streaming platforms to compete for honors

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The organizers of the Oscars on Thursday moved the date of the 2022 ceremony to late March, a month later than originally planned, and said that films released on streaming services would again qualify for Academy Awards consideration. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences...

MoviesTowerlight

Streaming platforms replacing traditional movie theaters

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Rewind the clock to the start of 2020 and gaze upon what would’ve been displayed across the silver screen: the new James Bond film would be out in April, Marvel’s “Black Widow” in May ushering a new era of superhero films and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” would be out in July. However, none of that happened. Here comes the release date delays, the uncertainties about the long-reigning recession-proof entertainment industry, and the eventual but necessary restrictions placed on movie theaters. And it’s a shame too because based on the film market in 2019, the first year of the new decade looked promising enough for some to declare “There’s no way one can say that theatrical is dead.”
MoviesNewswise

Implications of Dwindling Oscars Viewership and Movie Audience Fragmentation

Newswise — With the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences setting March 27 for the 2022 Oscars, the record-low viewership for the most recent annual Academy Awards ceremony might seem like an adverse omen for the film industry. However, Maryland Smith’s David Waguespack says there’s some feel-good news. It can be found in the increasing fragmentation of movie audiences, a trend that is paving the way for filmmakers who might have struggled to produce motion pictures that were previously deemed as less commercially viable.
MoviesIndiewire

30 Movies to Know Right Now for Oscars 2022: ‘Spencer,’ ‘Dune,’ and More

Before anyone takes issue with looking ahead to the 2022 Oscars one month after “Nomadland” won Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars, just remember the Academy has set a new date of March 27, 2022 for the 94th Academy Awards. That’s right, the next Oscars ceremony is 10 months away and considering it’s almost June, it’s definitely not too early to begin looking ahead at the awards season to come (the season will have a soft launch when the Cannes lineup is announced June 3).
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Five recent science fiction movies to stream now

Questions, questions: At their best, science-fiction films ponder and ask, then are so compelling that you forget you ever wanted an answer. This month’s selection will particularly reward viewers who have no patience for easy resolutions — or distinct genre classifications. ‘The Soul’. Where: Netflix. Taiwanese director Cheng Wei-Hao’s ambitious...
TV ShowsObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Disney+’s larger than life Cruella is out today, featuring extravagant punk couture costumes and performances by Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Other high-stakes plot lines include a life-or-death game for a cash prize in Amazon Prime’s Panic and an unresolved murder in the Kate Winslet-led series Mare of Easttown. Lucifer fans can also anticipate an epic stand-off between God and Lucifer in the second part of the fifth season out on Netflix today. Catch the weekend’s best new releases with Observer Entertainment’s streaming guide.
TV & Videosava360.com

The Biggest Streaming Movies and Shows of June 2021

Summer is basically upon us now that it’s June and that means it’s time for this month’s movie and tv releases list! Max is going to tell you about some of the newest shows and movies coming to your favorite platform. We are getting Wish Dragon on Netflix, Willy’s Wonderland on Hulu, Loki on Disney Plus and much more!
FestivalDecider

The Best Memorial Day Movies to Stream

Happy Memorial Day! Today marks the perfect time to scrub the rust off the grills, kick back, and welcome in summer. But amidst all of the fun, sweaty memories, today is a day to remember military personnel lost while serving. If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate and pay tribute to those we’ve lost, why not stream a classic film with Memorial Day themes? We’re here to help. If you’re looking for a war movie to watch after a big BBQ or first day back at the pool, we’ve got a handful of ideas.
MoviesDigital Trends

Watch Cruella: How to stream the movie on Disney+ NOW

If you’ve been itching to find out the origin story behind everyone’s favorite dognapper, Cruella de Vil, then you’re going to love Disney+’s latest release — Cruella. It’s available to stream right now which means this is the ideal time to sign up for Disney+ if you haven’t already. The movie stars Emma Stone as Cruella as we find out all about how a humble aspiring fashion designer ends up becoming the evil Cruella. Read on to find out more about how to watch Cruella online.
TV Showsnewsatw.com

Hulu: The 10 best movies to stream tonight

I Am Legend, The Iron Giant and brilliant South Korean zombie actioner Train to Busan all arrived on Hulu this month and are great picks to fill out your weekend. Plus, brand-new comedy Plan B is out now. You could also catch Oscar winner Nomadland, Chloé Zhao’s contemplative treasure. A...
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

5 new movies & series to watch on Indian OTT platforms this weekend

There are very many interesting and compelling web series. But among them, only a few go on to get a cult status. Among foreign web series, Game of Thrones, Money Heist, Breaking Bad, Friends et al belong to this league. In India, which is a bit of a newcomer to the web series world, the likes of Mirzapur, Sacred Games are hugely popular. And then there is The Family Man. It was a huge hit in its first season last year. And when its second season dropped this week ahead of the appointed day, it, needless to say, is hogging all the limelight.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

New movies to stream this week: 'Tove,' 'Flashback' and more

Finland's official Oscar submission, the biopic "Tove" tells the story of the early years in the career and love life of Tove Jansson, artist and writer of beloved children's books about creatures called Moomins. We first meet Tove (an elfin, appealing Alma Poysti) in 1944 Helsinki, when the first doodles of the characters that would come to define her appear in her notebook while she's in a fallout shelter. The movie then jumps to the postwar years, during which the free-spirited bohemian struggled as a painter, fighting to come out of the shadow of her father, a well-known sculptor, and pushing against bourgeois convention. Tove takes a lover, married progressive journalist Atos Wirtanen (Shanti Roney), but is unwilling to marry him when he divorces his wife. Meanwhile, she falls even harder for the theater director Vivica Bandler (Krista Kosonen), also married and also unable to be monogamous. "Tove" mostly concerns these relationships and their formative influence on Tove's art: Atos is said to have given her the inspiration for Snufkin, the philosophical, pipe-smoking vagabond; and Vivica and Tove are Thingumy and Bob, inseparable identical twins who speak their own private language. But "Tove" is not a kids' movie. There's just enough Moomin content to keep adult fans happy - Jansson went on to become a global publishing phenomenon, spawning Moomin merchandise and TV shows - but it's really the story of someone growing into her own as an artist and a woman. Tove doesn't even meet Tuulikki Pietila (Joanna Haartti), the woman who would become Tove's life partner, until near the end of the film. Whether you're a die-hard Moomin fan or never heard of them, "Tove" tells a beautiful tale - not of being, but becoming, yourself. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. Contains, nudity, sensuality and smoking. In English, Swedish, Finnish and French with subtitles. 1o0 minutes.