Remo Ruffini, Renzo Rosso on Sharing Business Vision, Unexpected Hobby

Ever since Virgil Abloh took the reigns as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line, the brand’s men’s offerings have felt more in-touch and relevant than they have in decades. Case in point–the second Louis Vuitton x NBA collection. The latest LV x NBA collection is once again focused on the various modes that pro ball players go through whether it’s travel, game or presser. This time around, the collection includes a number of familiar Louis prints on graphic tees, basketball jackets and sweaters, along with wallets, belts, shoes, jewelry, keychains and slides. In addition to the familiar LV print stalwarts, there are new options like the bright graphic letter crewneck, overshirt, blanket and scarf, a multi-logo tee, distressed denim hoodie and pants and plenty of basketball-inspired accessory options. There’s no denying this is one of their most luxurious collaborations yet… and the price points show that in spades.