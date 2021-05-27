Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Remo Ruffini, Renzo Rosso on Sharing Business Vision, Unexpected Hobby

By Martino Carrera
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN — A personal relationship and sharing the same business vision has often led to longstanding partnerships. Only time will tell whether this could be in the cards for Remo Ruffini and Renzo Rosso, but on Thursday the two entrepreneurs were clearly in agreement on ways to build the companies they helm, Moncler and OTB, respectively.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
Person
Remo Ruffini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Alliance#Italian Fashion#Luxury Fashion#Industry Professionals#Sharing Business Vision#Unexpected Hobby#Milan#Rcs Academy#Otb Fashion Group#Diesel#Maison Margiela#Marni Viktor Rolf#Staff International#Sportswear Company Spa#The Milan Bourse#Italians#Confindustria#The European Union#Stone Island#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Plan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule

NO MORE WASTE: Plan C is putting a focus on sustainability. The company, founded by Carolina Castiglioni, along with the support of her father Gianni and her brother Giovanni — all former executives at Marni, which they exited after the sale to Renzo Rosso’s OTB — is introducing its first series of capsule collections injected with a green spirit.
Designers & Collectionsvoguebusiness.com

OTB’s Renzo Rosso: ‘Fashion is a magic industry’

Renzo Rosso is still building. The founder of Diesel and chairman of OTB, the Italian luxury group, led the acquisition of Jil Sander earlier this year and more M&A isn’t off the table. In seeking out brands that will be a fit for OTB, which he says is an alternative to the larger French luxury conglomerates, he looks for talent, creativity and “bravery”. (OTB stands for Only The Brave.)
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Top 30 Luxury Fashion Trends in June

The top June 2021 luxury fashion innovations illustrate the industry's growing diversity of styles, from athletic-inspired swimwear capsules to helium-powered floating jackets. Luxury fashion heavily weaves itself around creativity to allow designers' inspiration to fly. Andrew Kostman took this notion quite literally to design the HELIUM-10000 jacket. Engineered in Italy,...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

You Could Own John Galliano-Era Dior, Thanks to This Archive Auction

Parisian auction house Cornette de Saint Cyr is set to host an archive auction, featuring 500 vintage pieces from John Galliano’s tenure at Dior from 1996 to 2011. Around 300 of the items were donated by a Russian woman, who has been buying Galliano’s fashion-forward pieces since his debut in fall 1997. Stand-out offerings include a black cheongsam-style evening dress, seen in the first collection, and a 2005 red belted python coat. You’ll also be able to choose from an estimated 100 handbags, which will include the Lady Dior, Gaucho, Malice and Cadillac silhouettes, as well as four Saddle bags – one of which is dressed in denim and embroidered with butterflies. Prices will range from €30 EUR (approx. $36 USD) for smaller accessories, all the way up to around €6,000 EUR (approx. $2,720 USD) for the more exclusive items.
Bradenton, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Andrew Semple: Your Versatile Agri-business and Business Share Investment Manager

Andrew Semple and the rise to the CEO position in Greenfield Agencies Inc today is a journey marked with an excellent experience. BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Andrew Semple and the rise to the CEO position in Greenfield Agencies Inc today is a journey marked with an excellent experience. The ability to gel the knowledge, experience, and business in the agricultural sphere positions Andrew Semple's agility skills in managing the business perfectly. Now, as the president and CEO, his acquired business development and sales skills are tied with his name and reputation in international corporate.
Skin CareWallpaper*

Valentino Beauty makes a bold entrance into cosmetics

There is an evident synergy between Valentino beauty and Valentino fashion. While that statement may seem like a given, the truth is that the economic potential of cosmetics and perfume results in many fashion brands launching beauty lines with commercialism, rather than craft, in mind. That’s not the case with...
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Inside Bottega Veneta’s Williamsburg Pop-Up, Now Open For The Season

You’re about to see a lot more Lido shoes and Pouch and Cassette bags on your next Friday night jaunt down Berry Street—Bottega Veneta has opened a pop-up in Williamsburg. The Italian brand helmed by Daniel Lee is shacking up for the season at 33 Grand Street, between Kent and Wythe. The contrasting backdrop to the perennially-popular label’s latest must-haves is an old bank, built in 1889. Leaning in to Bottega’s own alignment with the creative community, the 1,600-square-foot location has previously been used as a recording studio and an artist’s studio.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Virgil Abloh and Nigo Link Up Again for New Louis Vuitton Collection

Virgil Abloh and Nigo have re-teamed for another round of LV², a collaborative effort that sees both truly singular artists reinterpreting the Louis Vuitton aesthetic. For Pre-Spring 2022, Louis Vuitton has launched its second “Louis Vuitton squared” collection, which continues the creative conversation between the two artists that began with much fanfare last year. The second go-around sees Abloh and Nigo expanding on their exchange by celebrating Vigo’s Japanese provenance, the “inherent tapestry” of his style upbringing, and the “geo-specific gaze” on the Western men’s wardrobe that he says was instilled in him as a child.
Designers & Collectionscoolmaterial.com

Louis Vuitton’s Second NBA Collection Is Their Most Luxurious

Ever since Virgil Abloh took the reigns as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line, the brand’s men’s offerings have felt more in-touch and relevant than they have in decades. Case in point–the second Louis Vuitton x NBA collection. The latest LV x NBA collection is once again focused on the various modes that pro ball players go through whether it’s travel, game or presser. This time around, the collection includes a number of familiar Louis prints on graphic tees, basketball jackets and sweaters, along with wallets, belts, shoes, jewelry, keychains and slides. In addition to the familiar LV print stalwarts, there are new options like the bright graphic letter crewneck, overshirt, blanket and scarf, a multi-logo tee, distressed denim hoodie and pants and plenty of basketball-inspired accessory options. There’s no denying this is one of their most luxurious collaborations yet… and the price points show that in spades.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Manu Atelier’s first boutique nods to Le Corbusier in Istanbul

Turkey has begun easing its lockdown measures, and with it comes the gradual promise of engaging in the pre-pandemic activities we once so enjoyed. ‘In Turkey, shopping is a social moment, people like going to shop to talk, have a coffee...’ explain Beste and Merve Manastır, founders of cult Istanbul-based accessories label Manu Atelier, which is celebrating the opening of its debut bricks-and-mortar boutique, located in Nişantaşı, the dynamic fashion district of its home city. ‘In a digital-driven era and especially after the current pandemic, we find it important to learn how to interact and re-connect with each other,’ they add.
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best Pairs of Summer Shoes & Sandals for 2021

There was a time in not too distant memory when it was almost impossible to choose a nice pair of sandals for summer. It was an era that gave sandals a terrible name and inspired a widespread prejudice against summer footwear altogether. It’s a black mark that summer shoes are still trying to live down, but recent seasons have seen an explosion in the creativity and effort that goes into the category.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Pyer Moss to Drop Latest 'The Sculpt' Sneaker in Blue

Pyer Moss is set to drop its third colorway of the brand’s sneaker, 'The Sculpt'. The new sneaker will drop tomorrow, Saturday, June 5 in blue and black for $595 USD. The brand released its first two colorways of the sneaker back in September 2020 in both yellow and white and yellow and black.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Palm Angels debuts logo-splashed sunglasses collection

If the increasingly warmer weather has got you setting your sights on some new summer accessories, then look no further. Palm Angels’ delectably-hued, logo-splashed sunglasses will tick all your boxes for stand out rising-temperature style. Founded by ex-Moncler creative director Francesco Ragazzi in 2015, Palm Angels began its life as...
New York City, NYTroy Record

Estée Lauder Signs Acclaimed Model Adut Akech as New Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Estée Lauder today announced that it has signed one of the fashion industry's brightest stars, Adut Akech, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Adut will feature in makeup and skincare campaigns across digital, in-store, TV and print, with her first campaigns debuting July 2021. Adut joins the current roster of Estée Lauder global talent, including Ana de Armas, Anok Yai, Bianca Brandolini D'Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Diana Penty, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki and Yang Mi.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Modern Luxury Fashion Collections

ALIÉTTE is billed as a modern luxury fashion brand and its cuts do not disappointed—the strikingly creative details are signature for founder Jason Rembert who is trying to strike a balance between " traditional design and innovative fantasy." Those interested in the chic cuts and vibrant colors that make ALIÉTTE's...
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Adut Akech Named Estée Lauder Ambassador, Maxine Bédat on Government's Role in Making Fashion Sustainable

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Adut Akech is now an Estée Lauder global brand ambassador. Estée Lauder announced on Thursday that model Adut Akech would be its new global brand ambassador. "Makeup has always really been fun for me," she told Vogue, noting that she was first introduced to the brand through YouTube ads and international airport billboards. She joins a cohort that includes Karlie Kloss, Grace Elizabeth and Carolyn Murphy; her first campaign is expected to drop in July. {Vogue}