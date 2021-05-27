newsbreak-logo
Physical Trailer: Apple TV+'s New Series Promises '80s Glam

By Kristen Reid
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Byrne. Big hair. ‘80s pop. Can we ask for anything else?. In the new 10-episode Apple TV+ series, Physical, Rose Byrne stars as Sheila, a bored but dutiful housewife who struggles with feeling aimless and unfulfilled in her life. Her husband (Rory Scovel) has big dreams of politics, which are prioritized over her desires. The couple is struggling to make ends meet when Sheila discovers a bright and shiny new space for her to thrive: Aerobics.

