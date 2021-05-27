Purdue-Created Rotator Cuff Repair Hits the Market

Revere Control Systems, Inc, (“Revere”) an engineering, system integration, and construction services firm that focuses on plant modernization projects and services, announced that it has acquired Curry Controls Company (“Curry”) of Lakeland, Florida. Revere and Curry each have a rich history of serving customers in Florida, and this acquisition will position the joint team as the clear leader in turnkey controls and automation projects. Since 1972, Curry has been a market leader in delivering high-quality electrical construction and on-site services alongside controls and automation solutions. Curry’s “customer-first” approach and long history of design/build and turnkey project success will further enhance Revere’s ability to offer a complete solution of engineering and construction services in water, energy, and manufacturing. Curry CEO Danny Curry said, “We believe that Revere Control was the best possible fit for our company, both from the quality of services provided and the focus on employee and customer satisfaction.” Bob Adams, Revere’s founder and President noted, “The acquisition of Curry Controls fits into Revere’s strategy to expand our capabilities in Florida for engineering, panel assembly, and installation services. Customer service is central to everything Revere does. Curry’s in-house project execution model is a perfect fit for our turnkey, self-perform approach. We are excited about the opportunities that a strengthened Revere will bring to our customers.” For over 40 years, Revere’s suite of self-performed automation and construction solutions have created relationships that help water, energy, and manufacturing customers by safely delivering turnkey or standalone solutions. This is achieved through an unmatched portfolio of electrical, automation, information, and I&C construction expertise, earning the confidence of users, contractors, and OEMs across the United States. Revere’s vision is to accelerate a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable world. The joint Revere-Curry team, working together under the Revere brand, is now the premier provider of self-performed, full-scope automation and electrical construction throughout the state of Florida and the Southeast. Sales Contacts: Jean Mead Mobile: 863-581-6865 jmead@reverecontrol.com Ben Matthews Mobile: 863-860-0574 Office: 863-646-5781 ext. 101 bmatthews@reverecontrol.com General Contact: Crawford Rogers Office: 205-271-9813 crogers@reverecontrol.com.