Purdue-Created Rotator Cuff Repair Hits the Market

By Kylie Veleta, Business of Health Reporter, Special Projects Editor
Inside Indiana Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE - A torn rotator cuff is a devastating shoulder injury for an athlete—and debilitating for any person battling the painful condition—but a surgeon in Chicago is now using an implant invented at Purdue University that its creators say will cut recovery time in half and provide a better overall repair that’s less likely to tear again, which is a common problem. Created by two Purdue engineers, the new tissue implant not only achieves the researchers’ ultimate goal of commercialization, but also helps them “see the path” to prevent amputations by rebuilding entire limbs.

#Sports Medicine#Rotator Cuff#Injury Time#Orthopedic Surgeons#Tissue Engineering#Mechanical Engineers#Fiber Cartilage#Tendons#Rubbery Cartilage#Calcified Cartilage#Muscle#Limbs#Amputations#Devastating Injuries#Gum#Commercialization#Biomedical Engineering#Conventional Strategies#Chicago
