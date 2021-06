If your organization would like to apply for a grant from the Park City Sunrise Rotary Club, go to www.parkcitysunriserotary.org for information and to download an application. The club considers requests based on criteria of need, scope of impact, and alignment with Rotary mission, values, and areas of service (www.rotary.org/en/about-rotary). A typical donation from the club is between $250 and $1000. Completed requests may be emailed to info@parkcitysunriserotary.org or faxed to 435-214-0306 by MAY 31.