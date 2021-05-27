Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

No. 9 Oregon baseball enters final weekend of regular season at Cal, Ducks still vying for share of Pac-12 title

By James Crepea, oregonlive.com
msn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE — The stakes are high for Oregon baseball entering the final weekend of the regular season. Even though the No. 9 Ducks can’t win the Pac-12 championship outright, they can earn a share of the league title with a sweep at Cal (28-24, 14-13 Pac-12), starting tonight (6 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). A sweep would also mean Oregon avoiding a potential third-place finish, as Stanford has the tiebreak and would move ahead with a sweep of Oregon State and UO going 2-1 in Berkeley.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Oregon State Football#Major League Baseball#Ucla Football#Ncaa Tournament#Stanford Football#Football Games#Uo#Era#Stanford Cal#The Big Game#Evans Diamond#Ducks#Pac 12 Player#Oregon Baseball#League Play#Conference Play#The League#Tonight#On Base Percentage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball returns to top 10 after sweep of Utah

EUGENE — Oregon baseball is back in the top 10 of the majority of the major polls following a series sweep of Utah. The Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) are No. 6 in d1baseball.com, No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 13 in Baseball America and Perfect Game after beating the Utes in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 9-16 last week.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon State Women's Golf team upset with treatment at NCAA Regionals

Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional. Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes...
Oregon StateUSA Today

Oregon softball denied NCAA Regional

It’s been several years, but the Oregon Ducks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, in a surprising turn of events, the Ducks will not host a Regional despite a 37-15 overall record and finishing third in the Pac-12. Instead, a date with former coach Mike White is...
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao Makes the cut for 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has been selected to the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials. She is one of nine athletes who were named to the team, and five additional finalists will compete for the remaining three roster spots, according to a USA Basketball press release.
Oregon StateSalem News Online

Marx throws in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State freshman Caitlyn Marx competed in two throwing events at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships over the weekend. Marx, who was a state runner-up at Salem High School, was 19th in the women’s discus Sunday with a toss of 143-feet-11 at Loker Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California.
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Beavers Grab First-Round Lead At NCAA Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a great start for the Oregon State men's golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play. Texas...
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: Honorable Mentions

The Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.
Oregon Statechatsports.com

Men of Oregon Make It 14 in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Powered by its depth across the board, the Men of Oregon won the 2021 Pac-12 team title to extend the program's conference winning streak to 14 in a row. The Ducks finished the three-day competition with 185 points, outpacing the field by nearly 60 points. The UO women collected five wins and finished as the meet runner-up with 151 points.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball guard Te-Hina Paopao among 9 named to USA Basketball women’s U19 World Cup team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao is one of nine players to earn a spot on the 2021 USA Basketball women’s U19 World Cup team. Among the nine players named to the team and five finalists contending for three remaining spots, Paopao is one of seven to have played their freshman season in college level in 2020-21. The 14 selected players will begin training camp on July 19 at a site still to be announced in preparation for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary from August 7-19.
Oregon Stateprepbaseballreport.com

Oregon Power Rankings: Week 4

Here we are, on the cusp of our last week of high school baseball action in the state of Oregon. This was an absolute sprint of a season. It feels like just yesterday that we were hunkered down for Opening Day action. And now, as we prepare for the final...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon athletics projecting $55 million in losses in 2020-21, $8 million less than March

EUGENE — Oregon athletics’ final projections for the 2021 fiscal year call for a $55 million loss, an improvement of $8 million from two months ago. The latest financial projections for UO athletics, which call for $51 million in revenue and $106 million in expenses, are included in materials to be discussed by the university’s board of trustees during its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.