Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, IL

New Gilbert Street signals to start Wednesday

By STAFF REPORT
Posted by 
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 9 days ago

DANVILLE — The City of Danville announces the activation of traffic signals for the Gilbert and Madison streets intersection on Wednesday, June 2.

The contractor will be activating the signals for the newly installed four-way signalized intersection of Gilbert and Madison streets as part of the intersection improvements for the Carle at the Riverfront project.

In addition, the contractor will be decommissioning the Harrison Street traffic signals and modernizing the signal timing for the Gilbert Street (FAP 332 US Highway 136) route.

Motorists should use caution around these intersections and be alert to the traffic signal changes.

Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
664
Followers
65
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Danville, IL
Traffic
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Signal Timing#Riverfront#Gilbert Street#Harrison Street#Motorists#Caution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Danville, ILDanville Commercial-News

Rebuild money aids local projects

The city of Danville received another Rebuild Illinois payment toward the previously authorized amount from the state. "It is not project specific, but we have two projects in mind to use our Rebuild Illinois allotment on. One project is reconstructing Ferndale Avenue from Liberty Lane to Poland Road," according to City Engineer Sam Cole.
Vermilion County, ILDanville Commercial-News

County opens vaccination clinics to younger residents

DANVILLE — Vermilion County students ages 12 to 17 can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations at local vaccine clinics beginning today, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week for use in the 12-15 age group. It was previously available for ages 16 and up.
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Vermilion County, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

More News

The Vermilion County Health Department is reporting 14 more COVID-19 cases locally. Health Department Administrator Doug Toole says that the cases include four people in their 70’s and two people in their 60’s. There are currently 13 county residents who are hospitalized with the virus and 187 active cases. 9,572 total cases have been reported in the county since the pandemic began.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Danville, ILPosted by
Commercial-News

Fire crews extinguish fire on Bryan

DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department responded to a home on fire at 618 Bryan Ave., Monday May 17 at 7:29 a.m., according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by Fire Chief Don McMasters. Fire crews were advised prior to arrival that all occupants were out of the structure.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Danville, ILchambanasun.com

Top 10 Danville, Illinois home sales for October 2020

These are the top 10 home sales for Danville, Illinois in October 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2020, there were 48 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $62,136 in Danville. Top 10 home sales in Danville for October 2020. BuyerAddressSale Price. Reincom LLC101, Va.$762,873. Travis Mains913...
Vermilion County, ILDanville Commercial-News

Coal left a legacy in Vermilion County

Homes now dot the property where the Harmatton Mine once operated west of Danville near Hillery. Harmatton was formed in 1946 and the mine opened in 1949. It was owned by Ayrshire Collieries. Many people referred to the mammoth strip mine with its gigantic drag lines as Frontenac. That was the name of the company that sold the coal from the mine.
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville PD Extends Application Period

Those who are interested in joining the Danville Police Department now have additional time to file an application. Only a handful of applications were received during the recent hiring period which ended on April 30th. The Danville Fire Department did receive 29 applications during the same time frame. Applicants must...
Danville, ILDanville Commercial-News

DATS still uncertain on census impact

DANVILLE — Danville Area Transportation Study officials still are waiting to see the potential impacts of the 2020 Census. Based on possible draft rule changes, however, "it's extremely likely (DATS) won't qualify as an MPO (metropolitan planning organization)...," Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said. This could occur in the next...
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Sanitary District and City to Have Separate Billing

The City of Danville and Danville Sanitary District are attempting to clear-up some confusion about customer bills. So, beginning Monday, May 17th, 2021, all residential and non-residential sanitary sewer customers will receive separate bills from the Danville Sanitary District and City of Danville. The change is part of an overall...
Danville, ILPosted by
Commercial-News

Mayor hopeful for casino news by July

DANVILLE — It's been six months since the Illinois Gaming Board announced a six-month delay in approving suitability determinations and casino license applicants. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told the Danville City Council Public Works Committee Tuesday night he's "praying and keeping fingers crossed" that the city in July could have information.
Vermilion County, ILDanville Commercial-News

COVID-19 death toll reaches 135

DANVILLE — A man in his 70s is the latest local COVID-19 death. The Vermilion County Health Department reported the death late Thursday, raising the virus-related death toll since the pandemic began 14 months ago to 135. Health officials have reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 the past few days.
Danville, ILDanville Commercial-News

Danville, sanitary district bill changes start this month

DANVILLE — Starting this month, Danville sanitary sewer customers will receive two bills from the Danville Sanitary District and city of Danville. The city of Danville and Danville Sanitary District issued a joint press release this week to explain the changes. The two bills initially will be sent by the...