New Gilbert Street signals to start Wednesday

DANVILLE — The City of Danville announces the activation of traffic signals for the Gilbert and Madison streets intersection on Wednesday, June 2.

The contractor will be activating the signals for the newly installed four-way signalized intersection of Gilbert and Madison streets as part of the intersection improvements for the Carle at the Riverfront project.

In addition, the contractor will be decommissioning the Harrison Street traffic signals and modernizing the signal timing for the Gilbert Street (FAP 332 US Highway 136) route.

Motorists should use caution around these intersections and be alert to the traffic signal changes.