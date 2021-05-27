The Nintendo Switch Games Your Kid Wants Are on Rare Sale at Amazon (Up to 63% off!) Right Now

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launched over four years ago, but the last new mainline Mario Kart game was the original Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U back in 2014. Fans have been craving a new game in the series for a long time now, but with how well Mario Kart 8 has sold, and given that it refuses to slow down, many have said that it’s unlikely a sequel will happen any time soon. After all, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 35 million copies by now, while the original for the Wii U had sold around 8.5 million a year ago, so with all of that sales momentum, why would Nintendo bother making a new game?