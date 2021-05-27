Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Yes, Riot made Dr. Mundo sexy in upcoming VGU

By Meg Kay
msn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends celebrated its 11-year anniversary last October. For a game that’s been around for so long, its graphics have aged remarkably well due to the regular visual updates given to both the game’s maps and its champions. The League of today is practically unrecognizable from its humble beginnings in 2009 and the introduction of numerous in-game skins has meant that its visuals have remained fresh and exciting throughout its lifespan.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Classic Games#Fashion Design#Upcoming Games#The League Of Today#Ahri#The Taipei Assassins#Corporate Mundo#Upcoming Vgu#In Game Model#Rage#Numerous In Game Skins#Tongue#Champagne#General Aura#Humble Beginnings#Playability#Boss#Dr Mundo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch players discover embarrassing glitch with Mercy skin

Overwatch players have encountered a revealing new Mercy glitch that shows off more of her character model than devs probably intended to. Every Overwatch player is familiar with Mercy, she’s the game’s quintessential Support hero and has more skins than most other heroes in the game. One of those is...
Video GamesSurrender at 20

Champion Update: Dr. Mundo - Abilities Rundown, Updated Skin Splashes, & Bio

Dr. Mundo - Abilities Rundown. "Cure" every patient and go where you please with the updated Dr. Mundo. "ME MUST BE GOOD DOCTOR. PATIENTS NEVER COME BACK." Dr. Mundo resists the next immobilizing effect that hits him, instead losing current health and dropping a chemical cannister nearby. Dr. Mundo can pick it up by walking over it, restoring a portion of maximum health and reducing this passive's cooldown. Enemies moving over the cannister destroy it.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of Dr. Mundo’s updated VGU rework splash arts

Dr. Mundo has been a mainstay in the League of Legends world since he was released back in 2009 as part of the game’s original 40 champions. While the game has continued to adapt and improve in terms of looks, his visuals sadly remained just as old and the poor doctor was left in the dust—until today.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Here’s League of Legends’ new and improved Dr. Mundo

Around a month ago, we reported that League of Legends developer Riot Games was “pretty close” to launching the upcoming rework of everyone’s favourite homicidal purple doctor, champion Dr. Mundo. Well, that time has now arrived. The studio has just unveiled the new and improved Madman of Zaun, so we’ve got a complete gameplay and visual overhaul to check out in detail.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

When does Dr. Mundo’s VGU rework hit League’s live servers?

After getting a fresh makeover to both his visuals and gameplay, Dr. Mundo is finally ready to hit Summoner’s Rift and show off his horrifyingly hilarious new look. The Madman of Zaun is one of the oldest champions in League of Legends, so this VGU has been somewhat of an inevitability. In a previous developer’s blog, Riot Games said it was updating his visuals to keep the doctor up with how League’s visual style has evolved.
Video Gamestucsonpost.com

Riot Games: Valorant Champions major finale averaged 800K viewers

Riot Games reported an average viewership of 800,000 across multiple feeds for the finale of the Valorant Champions Tour, the title's first international major. The 800,000-mark was eclipsed on YouTube, Twitch and watch parties organized around the title contest on Sunday between Sentinels and Fnatic. Sentinels completed a dominant tournament by sweeping Fnatic 3-0 in the Grand Finals to claim the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Stream snipers ruin xQc’s wholesome Fortnite match with random duo

After joining a duos match with a wholesome kid on Fortnite, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s game was ruined by a set of stream snipers who managed to get into the voice party. xQc’s recent permanent ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server has led the huge Twitch star to begin playing a variety of new games for his audience.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

LoL: Wild Rift Rengar Guide: Best build, items, runes

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Rengar guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Rengar guide below:. Rengar's skills. Skill combos. Skill...
Video GamesComicBook

League of Legends Devs Tease New and Reworked Weapons

League of Legends players who’ve been active since the great item overhaul of the 2021 season should by now be well-acquainted with those items, but there are also some new and reworked ones coming in the future that you’ll have to familiarize yourself with. Riot Games teased those new and renovated items this week in an Ask Riot post where it previewed some of the plans for the two new items that’ll be added as well as the future of Sanguine Blade.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Valorant Hits 14M Active Monthly Players And Officially Heading to Mobile

Valorant is a competitive 5v5 character based strategy and tactical shooter by Riot Games that celebrates its one-year anniversary today following its release on 2nd June 2020 as a free to play game. Riot Games, founded in 2006, is the developer and publisher of incredibly popular games such as League of Legends, its studio debut, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Valorant was initially considered a hybrid between Counterstrike and Overwatch as it offered graphics, gameplay, skills, abilities and characters that amounted to a fusion between the two games. Notwithstanding the comparisons, Valorant has solidified its place in the FPS genre as it offers high-fidelity gunplay, diverse weapons, unique agents, well-designed maps which are all boosted by features including great server quality and infrastructure and proprietary anti-cheat technology. As Valorant hits its one year mark, Riot Games have announced that the game is set to expand on to mobile platforms with Valorant Mobile. Riot Games were also proud to state that the game has officially hit 14m active monthly players.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Palia is a community sim that sounds like Valheim meets Animal Crossing, and I'm hyperventilating

The developers behind new PC game Palia call it a community sim, but the first thing your brain screams when you see it in action is Valheim meets Animal Crossing. Think all the social, homebuilding parts of an RPG MMO, but as wholesome as a puppy who has had sensitivity training. Your customizable character will build and decorate a home, farm and fish, befriend and even romance NPCs, and have the chance to do it all with your friends by your side.