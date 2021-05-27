Yes, Riot made Dr. Mundo sexy in upcoming VGU

Valorant is a competitive 5v5 character based strategy and tactical shooter by Riot Games that celebrates its one-year anniversary today following its release on 2nd June 2020 as a free to play game. Riot Games, founded in 2006, is the developer and publisher of incredibly popular games such as League of Legends, its studio debut, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Valorant was initially considered a hybrid between Counterstrike and Overwatch as it offered graphics, gameplay, skills, abilities and characters that amounted to a fusion between the two games. Notwithstanding the comparisons, Valorant has solidified its place in the FPS genre as it offers high-fidelity gunplay, diverse weapons, unique agents, well-designed maps which are all boosted by features including great server quality and infrastructure and proprietary anti-cheat technology. As Valorant hits its one year mark, Riot Games have announced that the game is set to expand on to mobile platforms with Valorant Mobile. Riot Games were also proud to state that the game has officially hit 14m active monthly players.