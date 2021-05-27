Psychic Now Offers a Weekend Brunch With Mapo Tofu Biscuits and Gravy

Ground pork Mapo Tofu is one of the easiest meals to cook at home. It is even easier if you know what package or mix to buy. Sometimes you are in a hurry, sometimes you don’t have the time, and sometimes you don’t have all the ingredients. I think that is where knowing what packages and what brands taste the best to you is worth it. For me, mapo tofu is one of those dishes. Add in Ground pork, tofu, and some green onions (or peas), and you are rocking a fine meal for dinner on a weeknight. Serve this over some steam rice, and you have a tasty dinner. It beats or meets take out, and you save yourself probably about 30 minutes driving to and from the restaurant.