Joe Biden, the president of the United States, visits Tulsa this Tuesday . This Tuesday, also in Oklahoma City, excavations are reactivated in what is believed to be a mass grave where, now 100 years ago , the bodies of some of the hundreds of black people killed in a racial massacre that destroyed a thriving community ended. which was known as the black Black Street and which, for decades, was tried to be erased from the history books. No longer.