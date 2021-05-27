Cancel
Presidential Election

Republican senators set to unveil nearly $1 trillion counteroffer on infrastructure

msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican senators are expected to make a counteroffer to the White House on infrastructure with a proposal worth nearly $1 trillion. That's less than half of what President Biden originally proposed and the lowest figure Republicans say he told them he would support. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on those negotiations. They also discuss President Biden's push for a deeper probe into the origins of the coronavirus, and the prospects of a bipartisan commission to examine the Capitol riot.

www.msn.com
