How to buy a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket

There are only a handful of ways to evolve a Pokémon in Pokémon Go. For some, you might have to use a lure, and others require that you complete a quest before you can use the Pokémon’s candy to evolve it to the next evolution. For Sylveon, there will be a quest that you have to complete. However, if you have a special Eevee you’ve been saving for this occasion, there is an alternative, exclusive to Eevee, that other Pokémon do not receive. If you’re keen to get the most from your Sylveon, we highly recommend you check out the best moveset for Sylveon, learn why it’s good, and how to get its shiny version.