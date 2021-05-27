Cancel
Video Games

How to buy a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket

By Zack Palm
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those interested in participating in this year’s Pokémon Go Fest for 2021, you want to make sure you buy a ticket a little before the event starts to ensure you receive all of the bonuses available. It’s a two-day event happening on July 17 and 18, featuring a full weekend of Pokémon for Pokémon Go players. You can purchase the item right now to make sure you’re ready for the big event. The ticket gives you access to all of the exclusive Pokémon spawns throughout the weekend, the many rewards, raid tickets, and much more. There’s also a special mythical Pokémon appearing for those who purchased the ticket and complete the Special Event.

