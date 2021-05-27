Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid sparks French rush for country homes

By AFP
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench estate agents brokered record numbers of country homes sales in 2020 as city dwellers chafing under Covid-19 restrictions fled cramped apartments in Paris and other cities for the countryside, statistics showed Thursday. The FNSafer association, which is in charge of managing the rural property market, recorded 111,930 house purchases...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sparks#Rush#Capital Cities#Home Prices#Fnsafer#House#The Association Of Paris#Basque#Euskal Herria#Country Homes Sales#French Estate Agents#Apartments#Rural France#Previously Owned Homes#City Dwellers#Average Property Prices#Inhabitants#Square Metre#Paris Solicitors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wisconsin Statemynews13.com

Colombians in Wisconsin react to national strike in home country

MADISON, Wis. — Social unrest has expanded across our nation throughout the past year. Protest for different issues many exposed through the ongoing pandemic. But nearly 3,000 miles south, several countries away, Colombia is facing a national strike fueled by social unrest. Daily protests have taken place since April 28....
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Australians Rush for Vaccines as COVID Lockdown Continues in Victoria

SYDNEY - Record numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations have been completed in Australia as a snap seven-day lockdown continues in the nation's second most-populous state. Seven million people in Victoria are subject to strict stay-at-home orders after a growing cluster of infections was detected in recent days. Australia has managed to mostly contain the coronavirus through lockdowns, the closure of its international borders and strict quarantine measures for returning citizens, but the national vaccination program has been beset by supply issues and hesitancy among many Australians.
Real Estatetheacorn.com

French-style home borders Arroyo Conejo

Chateau Barlow is a French Normandy-inspired residence on three-quarters of an acre at the edge of the Arroyo Conejo in Lynn Ranch. After undergoing an extensive remodeling, the home has been transformed to the feel of France. The house includes Old World blue wood windows, cat’s paw finish smooth stucco,...
Politicsclearwatertribune.com

Home Country for the week of June 2, 2021

Ran into Doc down at The Mule Barn the other day, so naturally we had to rid the world of about a gallon of coffee and solve the world’s problems for an hour. It is the duty of all true Americans of our age, you know. Doc said he’d been...
WorldLebanon Democrat

Countries rush to inoculate their teams ahead of Olympics

TOKYO — The global race to vaccinate athletes against the novel coronavirus is in full swing ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, oftentimes even in countries and regions that are still in the grip of the pandemic or have been slow to inoculate their general populaces. Israel, which...
Real EstateBBC

'Mad rush' to buy homes faded in April

The "mad rush" to buy properties to take advantage of stamp duty holidays waned in April, official figures suggest. Transactions fell by 36% compared with the record level of UK home sales in March, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). An extension to the deadline for stamp duty relief...
LifestylePosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Picnic Spots In London

For a city that’s plagued by rain 360 days a year, Londoners really love a picnic. And this past year has been the year of the picnic. Eating pizza on the nearest patch of grass in torrential rain? Check. Getting emotionally attached to a park bench? Done. But heading to one of these spots in the sun with some excellent food in tow? Add it to your to-do list. These are our favourite spots to sit, and the things we’d eat when we’re there.
trip101.com

10 Best Things To Do In Johannesburg, SA For Family Fun! - Updated 2021

Johannesburg, capital of Gauteng province, and the largest city in South Africa, is home to all kinds of facilities and events with which to fill your day. Beneath from the blissful African sun, you are free to discover the variety of ways to have fun in this lively city. Spanning topics from stunning wildlife and fauna, to theme parks and casinos, Johannesburg is rich enough in entertainment to please everybody.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The Delta variant of COVID-19 just got even scarier

With the United States still well short of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, concern is growing over a new variant of the virus that researchers now believe is between 30 percent and 100 percent more transmissible than the previously most dominant variant. "The best estimate at the moment is this [new] variant may be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha ['U.K.'] variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told The Guardian.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Dorte Mandrup's Design for IKEA Copenhagen Features a Rooftop Park

Catering to the Danish capital's aspirations regarding infrastructure and green space, the new IKEA store in Copenhagen designed by architecture studio Dorte Mandrup features a richly plated rooftop park that doubles as a new pedestrian route stretching one kilometre within Vesterbro neighbourhood. Located in one of the city's busiest area, neighbouring the central station, the historic Meatpacking District, and the inner-city harbour, the project's elevated public space offers a respite from the bustling streets, providing the area with a much needed green space.
SocietyBBC

Banished for bleeding: Tribal Indian women get better period huts

The "period huts" where thousands of tribal women and girls are banished during their menstruation in the western Indian state of Maharashtra are getting a makeover. A Mumbai-based charity, Kherwadi Social Welfare Association, is replacing the mostly-dilapidated huts - known as kurma ghar or gaokor - with modern resting homes that have beds, indoor toilets, running water and solar panels for electricity.
New York City, NYhouseandhome.com

A Family Home That Evokes The Warmth & Charm Of A Country Estate

When you’re married to an NHL hockey player, you move a lot. In Hali MacDonald’s case, her husband, Andrew, had spent a decade as a defenceman for the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers. When he retired last year, Hali was more than ready to settle down. The self-taught designer wanted their family home — they have two children, Mason, 5, and Sage, 2 — to enjoy the airy lightness of contemporary design and the lived-in comfort of an old world country property. The result is a 5,227-square-foot house in Oakville, Ontario, with East Coast shingle style and interiors that are layered with elegant antiques, statement light fixtures, lush textures, and even an aboveground wine cellar. We spoke to Hali about her inspirations and research process, as well as her unique approach to designing her own home. Scroll down!