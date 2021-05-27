Covid sparks French rush for country homes

When you’re married to an NHL hockey player, you move a lot. In Hali MacDonald’s case, her husband, Andrew, had spent a decade as a defenceman for the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers. When he retired last year, Hali was more than ready to settle down. The self-taught designer wanted their family home — they have two children, Mason, 5, and Sage, 2 — to enjoy the airy lightness of contemporary design and the lived-in comfort of an old world country property. The result is a 5,227-square-foot house in Oakville, Ontario, with East Coast shingle style and interiors that are layered with elegant antiques, statement light fixtures, lush textures, and even an aboveground wine cellar. We spoke to Hali about her inspirations and research process, as well as her unique approach to designing her own home. Scroll down!