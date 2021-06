A judge has appointed a “special master” to examine the contents of Rudy Giuliani’s seized phones and computers.Federal judge Paul Oetken agreed to a request by investigators to “ensure the perception of fairness” in the probe into Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.The former mayor of New York has been under investigation by the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York since 2019.Mr Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office were raided by the FBI with a warrant on 28 April, and 18 electronic devices were removed.Prosecutors are looking into whether Mr Giuliani broke foreign lobbying laws on behalf...