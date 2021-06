Ina Garten is one of the most popular celebrity chefs to grace Food Network's cooking show line-up. The one time Washington, D.C. politico-turned-cook has been making headlines since she burst onto the culinary scene and purchased the specialty food market in the Hamptons named the Barefoot Contessa. Since her meteoric rise, Garten has gone on to have her own show, popularize the chicken dinner and its many variations, and has dazzled us by demonstrating how to make our own vanilla extract. Through it all, the cookbook author has even developed a following that ranges from Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Gartner and Taylor Swift to other Food Network chefs like Ree Drummond to common home cooks like all of us.