Tara Reid is making a comeback. The American Pie actress, 45, was certainly among the celebrities to suffer amid the misogyny of 2000s pop culture. She was a regular in the tabloids of that era, alongside Britney, Lindsay and Paris, with an ongoing narrative about how she was a drunken party girl (boosted along by a stint in rehab). Her love life was also dissected, due to a broken engagement from Mr. TRL himself, Carson Daly, and a dalliance with Tom Brady. Perhaps the nastiest stuff was body shaming over a botched breast augmentation and ridiculing her wardrobe malfunctions.