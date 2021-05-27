Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senators Want NASA To Give Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Space Company A $10 Billion Consolation Prize

By Erin Marquis
Jalopnik
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when Space X won that contract to build the new lunar lander? Well, the Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin wanted that money too and it looks like the plucky, upstart company just might get it and more, thanks to the magic of lobbying. Former Jalopnik contributor Elon Musk and lizard...

jalopnik.com
State
Washington State
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jeff Bezos
#Space Science#Origin Space#Space Exploration#Blue Origin Space Company#Musk S Space X#The Us Senate#American#The U S Air Force#United Launch Alliance#Northrop Grumman#Dhls#Orion#Space Launch Services#Dollar Personal Fortune#Superior Lander#Senators#D Wash#Sen Maria Cantwell#Tax Dollars#Money
