Senators Want NASA To Give Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Space Company A $10 Billion Consolation Prize

Despite Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) successful recent mission to the edge of space and back, past technical issues, delays in flight tests, and potentially tough future competition are a few reasons why we think the stock is a risky bet and should be avoided now. Instead, we think the stocks of aerospace companies Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) have the potential to outperform the market given that they are driving the industry forward. Read on for insights into these companies’ prospects.After previous failed attempts, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holding, Inc.’s (SPCE) rocket-powered plane finally reached space. While the event was a milestone in Branson's nearly two-decades-long effort to achieve this. But now the plane is finally ready to ferry passengers to the edge of space, the company could face intense competition from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which plans to emulate SPCE beginning in July.