Get ready to chomp your way up the food chain, as Maneater is now available on Xbox Game Pass!. The shaRkPG is the perfect underwater simulator for anyone who wants to work their way up the food chain. Not only will you chomp down helpless fish, but you’ll battle humans, level up, and even earn some crazy enhancements for your shark like laser beams. It’s as bonkers as it sounds. There's even a free Xbox Series X|S upgrade to see the gory action in an all new light.