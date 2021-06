Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. This new, thoroughly updated second edition of Bradt’s Norfolk, part of the distinctive ‘Slow travel’ series of guides to UK regions, remains the only full-blown standalone guide available to this county of contrasts, from the fine medieval city of Norwich to the watery wilderness of the Broads and the sweeping beaches of the superlative north Norfolk coast. As well as featuring all the main sights, Bradt’s Norfolk covers places and aspects of the region not detailed by other guidebooks and has a special emphasis on car-free travel, walking, local food and pubs. It also includes personal anecdotes and the views of local people as well as tapping into the Norfolk-based author’s considerable knowledge of the region.