The heartbroken partner of a woman killed by a bear has paid tribute to his “lifelong adventurer” partner following her remains being discovered last week. She was identified by her boyfriend after her remains were found on Friday night 350 miles southwest of Denver in the town of Durango. The autopsy revealed she died of “penetrating injuries to the neck” including multiple bite wounds, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith reported.Her boyfriend described her as “my northern star and the love of my life.”He continued, “Laney spent her life in the outdoors and was an experienced and knowledgeable operator...