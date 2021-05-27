Saluting a North Sea lightship!

When Philip Marsham leaves London, he knows that he may never return. He was asked to hold a gun while its owner had a pint of ale and thinking that it was not loaded, he aimed it a one of the treasured serving platters hanging on the wall and fired. The gun was loaded and caused a great deal of damage. A ruckus followed and Phil went running off into the night. He was not really sorry because he wanted to be at sea anyway. He had been bred for the sea by his father from a very young age. He had not wanted to leave, but his father had wanted him to get an education because his grandfather was a gentleman and should Philip inherit, he wanted him to have an education. Philip had run away after two years of school. His father had laughed and commented on how like him the boy was. His mother was dead, and Philip thought he would always be a sailor. Then he was taken ill with a fever and his father had left him to be cared for by Moll, the tavern owner, but then came word that he was lost at sea. Philip had no one to turn to that night as he ran, but he knew he had to get back to the sea.