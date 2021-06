Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase kicks off on June 13, and amongst the established franchises being shown off, a new look at Halo Infinite is expected to be one of the main events of the show. If that's too long for you to wait to see what exactly developer 343 Industries has been up to since the game's last exhibition online, the good news is that you can now stare at a tough gang of Spartan super-soldiers on your PC.