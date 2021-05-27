Cancel
Apparel

PUMA teams up with Nickelodeon for a brand-new 'Rugrats' shoe and clothing collection

By Savannah Neal
 9 days ago
Everybody’s favorite babies are back. Puma announced that the company is teaming up with Nickelodeon to create an all new apparel brand that 90’s kids will love. The new collaboration is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic cartoon series.

