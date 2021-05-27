Senate Approves Bill Allowing Medical Release Of Terminally Ill Prisoners
The Illinois Senate is advancing a bill that would allow the medical release of terminally ill prisoners. The bill would establish reasonable timeframes and deadlines for the Prisoner Review Board to analyze cases of incapacity. Republicans say they supported the intent of the bill but voted against the proposal. The proposal has already passed the House and is headed to the governor's desk.