Miami, FL

Ex-Univision producer for ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ charged with felonies in sex-assault cases

By David Ovalle
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Prosecutors have filed felony charges against a former Univisión producer accused of sexually attacking women inside the network’s studio. The move came nearly three weeks after the Miami Herald outlined the untold saga of Enrique Albis, a former producer for the popular show “El Gordo y la Flaca” who was quietly facing misdemeanor battery charges in a series of attacks over years reported by three women who had aspired to appear on the entertainment gossip show.

www.miamiherald.com
