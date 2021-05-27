Cancel
MLB

Watch This Bloody Brawl Between Dodgers and Astros Fans

By Johnny Thrash
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Astros won last night, but one Astros fan did not. Barstool Sports baseball journalist Jared Carrabis tweeted a video of a fight that broke out last night between a couple of Astros fans and one Dodgers fan and the Astros fans didn’t fare very well. The clip starts with...

