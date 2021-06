The districts with fewer cases may witness lockdown relaxation, while delta and western districts are likely to witness stern lockdown implementation. After a high-level meeting between Chief Minister MK Stalin and officials on May 4; the government is likely to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till June 14, but with a few relaxations. In the meeting that lasted for over two hours; top government officials discussed the possibility of relaxation in a few districts, where the cases have been declining. According to reports, medical experts had earlier suggested that the lockdown should be extended for one more week.