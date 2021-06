The City of Park Ridge will begin testing of all the fire hydrants across the City next week. This testing is done on an annual basis to ensure that each and every fire hydrant is operational and functioning correctly so it can be used in the event of a fire. City personnel begin on the southern end of the City and proceed systematically in a northern direction until all hydrants have been tested. This entire process takes approximately ten weeks. The testing crew operates Monday - Friday between the hours of 7:00 am and 2:00 pm. If they are testing in your area, there is a slight chance that you can see a change in water pressure or a temporary discoloration of your water. This is not harmful to you but you can run the water in your house before using it to make sure that the water is clear.