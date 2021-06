Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, May 22 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets in the West Haymarket. The free event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will outline safety and operation rules for Bird and Spin electric scooters (e-scooters). In addition to free rides offered at the event, Bird and Spin will give away free helmets to participants.