Rogersville Fourth of July making final push for fireworks donations

With about five weeks until this year’s Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration, donations have slowed to a trickle. “Donations have essentially come to a halt over the last week or two,” Event Chairman Dr. Blaine Jones said. “We really could use several more large sponsors/donations to put us over the ‘top’ so to speak. But, like we always say, any size donation, large or small will help us out. We are very, very close to being at a level of a fireworks show that we have never seen in these parts and you know as well as I, we have seen some huge fireworks shows in Rogersville from Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company.”