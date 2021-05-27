BLOG: Genetic research will elevate understanding of keratoconus
The National Institutes of Health says that most diseases, except trauma-based conditions, have a genetic determinant. Keratoconus is no exception. I first heard that keratoconus (KC) was possibly linked to genetics about 20 years ago from Yaron Rabinowitz, MD, of Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. At the time I was skeptical but fascinated by the possibility that there was a root cause for the disease. I became passionate about managing KC with specialty lenses, corneal transplant comanagement and family counseling.www.healio.com