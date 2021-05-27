'It is criminal': Activists, lawyers demand charges against Louisiana troopers in Ronald Greene's 2019 death

Speakers at a Thursday rally demanded charges be filed against Louisiana state troopers who stunned, punched, choked and dragged Ronald Greene before his May 2019 death. “Stay clear and focused on what this is: We want every trooper involved in this incident to be terminated immediately. And then after the termination, we want every single trooper involved in this incident to be arrested. And then we want them to be charged,” Judy Reese Morse, president and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana, said outside the Louisiana state capitol building.