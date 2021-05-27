Tyrann Fights for the Soul of Metal With “Djävulens Musik” (Early Album Stream)
Despite a bevy of new heavy metal bands across the last couple of decades, there has never been a particularly strong predilection in any scene towards the classic Swedish heavy metal scene from the ‘80s. Bands like Heavy Load and Gotham City are seen as titans of heavy metal, and it’s hard to escape patches and shirts from both at any festival like Keep it True or Frost and Fire—but there aren’t many contemporary bands running with that sound, with most preferring other niches, like USPM revivalism, epic heavy metal, or Maiden clonery. Sure, there are bands here and there doing that kind of thing, but most of them aren’t very good and there are not a ton around in the first place.www.invisibleoranges.com