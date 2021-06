QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek Walmart is blocked off as law enforcement investigates some sort of incident. They were called out to the Supercenter around 8 p.m. on Thursday. Witnesses say a man was inside the store and claimed he had a bomb. Everyone was told to get out of the building and then Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies showed up. MCSO and witnesses haven't said what the outcome was.