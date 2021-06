When Valerie Moskowitz contracted COVID-19, she worried about recovering from it. While she wasn’t hospitalized, she spent a month at home, struggling to breathe. As she recovered, she examined her health and decided she needed to do something about it. Her high body mass index put her in the obese category and she weighed 270 pounds. She had Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and had also experienced a transient ischemic attack, sometimes referred to as a mini stroke. The intensive care unit nurse at Plainview Hospital in New York feared if she contracted COVID-19 a second time, she wouldn’t survive.