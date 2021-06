PORT TOWNSEND — On its 10th anniversary as a nonprofit radio station, KPTZ-FM 91.9 is about to move into a building more than three times the size of its old digs. The eclectically formatted station signed onto the air May 14, 2011, with a crew of volunteers and an 800-square-foot studio in a portable building next to the Mountain View Pool. Its mission: to build and strengthen community across the North Olympic Peninsula with programs that educate, entertain and, in case of emergency, provide free information over the airwaves.