Mike Conley mastery, Ja Morant unstoppable, Answers moving forward and live show

Morant recorded 35 points (14-29 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and four steals across 46 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Warriors. Morant surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time since May 5, when he scored 37 points against the Timberwolves, but his impact in this one went beyond the scoring column and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. The second-year guard continues to show his potential to be one of the best guards in the Association and will play a commanding role as the Grizzlies will face the Jazz in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.