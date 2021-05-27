Mike Conley mastery, Ja Morant unstoppable, Answers moving forward and live show
David Locke, Utah Jazz radio voice and Jazz NBA Insider, delivers the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.www.lockedonjazz.net