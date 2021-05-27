Hall of Fame Bass Angler Davy Hite Keeps It All in Perspective

In 1999, I was working for Angler’s Choice. At that time, the company was a mini B.A.S.S. They held tournaments and had a magazine (which I edited) that went to members of the organization. In July of that year, Johnny Davis, who owned Angler’s Choice and is responsible for the birth of my career, said we were going to the Bassmaster Classic. That was when Classics were still held in the summer, and that specific edition was taking place on the Louisiana Delta out of New Orleans. The weatherman was predicting “Africa hot,” as I remember. Still, I was ecstatic, but wondered why we were going, seeing we didn’t have a booth. “Because,” he stated bluntly, “if you are in the bass fishing industry and do not show up at the Classic, people think you are going out of business.”