Ischemic stroke risk elevated in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder

By Anthony Vecchione
healio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, may have elevated risk for ischemic stroke compared with those without OCD, researchers reported. “For decades, studies have found a relationship between stroke first and OCD later. Our findings remind clinicians to closely monitor blood pressure and lipid profiles, which are known to be related to stroke in patients with OCD. The results of our study should encourage people with OCD to maintain a healthy lifestyle, such as quitting or not smoking, getting regular physical activity and managing a healthy weight to avoid stroke-related risk factors,” Ya-Mei Bai, MD, PhD, a professor in the department of psychiatry at Taipei Veterans Hospital and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University College of Medicine, Taiwan, said in a press release.

www.healio.com
