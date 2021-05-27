Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

2021 BET Awards Nominations Announced

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBET has revealed its nominations for the 2021 BET Awards, where Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five apiece. Meg has been nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “WAP,” Album of the Year...

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Aya Nakamura
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Bebe Winans
Person
Ciara
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Marvin Sapp
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Tamela Mann
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Diamond Platnumz
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Wizkid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Bet Her#Live Entertainment#Entertainment Industry#Industry Entertainment#Wap#Viewer S Choice Award#Best Collaboration#Evp Specials#Dababy Good News#Paak Chris Brown#Milli#Viewer#Chris Brown Young#Damson Idris#America Judas#Black Messiah Ma Rainey#Lil Baby Dababy#Young T Bugsey#Nominations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Remix
Country
Brazil
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicwgnradio.com

After pandemic pullback, DJ Khaled shares his ‘light show’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it’s time to release one of his maximalist albums, DJ Khaled turns a moment into an event. He posts Instagram videos showing recording sessions, silly dances and praise from the hip-hop and R&B heavyweights who worked with him. The lavish, exuberant productions are meant to soundtrack loose gatherings at popped fire hydrants, sunny barbecues, resort pool parties.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Nominations: The Complete List

Weitere: Billboard Music Awards: 5 Things We're Stoked For!. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are coming in hot!. Billboard recently unveiled this year's crop of nominees, described as "finalists" by organizers, ahead of the the Sunday, May 23 event. On the show, fans can expect to see artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more go head-to-head for top honors.
MusicBillboard

DJ Khaled, Migos & H.E.R. Kick Off 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 'We Going Crazy'

On Sunday night (May 23), DJ Khaled, Migos, and H.E.R. kicked off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with a smoldering performance of their new anthem "We Going Crazy." Residing on DJ Khaled's latest album, Khaled Khaled, the Shawty Lo-sampled record received thunderous applause from the fans watching outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. With drummers and horn players anchoring the live effort, the trio of stars fed off the crowd's momentum and punched in an electric effort.
MusicComplex

Roddy Ricch Recalls Inspiring Interaction With Jay-Z After Going 0-6 at the Grammys

Roddy Ricch headed into the 2021 Grammy Awards with six nominations, but ultimately walked away with zero trophies. The 22-year-old rapper says he wasn’t upset about the outcome, as he was already mentally preparing himself for such a scenario. He recalled speaking to his friends and family after the nominations were announced, and kept reminding them that Jay-Z had secured eight nods at the 2018 Grammys, and got completely shut out.
CelebritiesBillboard

Will Pop Smoke & Chadwick Boseman Win Posthumous BET Awards?

The BET Awards on June 27 may have a poignant undertone: Actor Chadwick Boseman and rapper Pop Smoke could each win key awards posthumously. Boseman is nominated for best actor for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Pop Smoke is nominated for two awards -- best male hip-hop artist and best collaboration for “For the Night” (featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby).
MusicSFGate

Watch Roddy Ricch's Surreal 'Late at Night' Video

Roddy Ricch has released new song “Late at Night.” It’s his first solo song of the year, though he’s collaborated with a number of artists. Last month, he teamed up with Birdman and Lil Wayne for “Stunnaman.” In April, he appeared in 42 Dugg’s “4 Da Gang” video and DJ Khaled’s “Body In Motion” visual alongside Bryson Tiller and Lil Baby.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

'Rich Off Pain' Is a Tragic Standout on Lil Baby and Lil Durk's 'The Voice of the Heroes'

After much anticipation, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby’s and Chicago’s Lil Durk’s collaboration The Voice of the Heroes hit streaming platforms today. Teased in March, the project is a power move from the two acts whose stars rose immeasurably in the past year. Among other successes, last June, Lil Baby found his place in the summer’s uprisings against anti-black racism and policing by releasing “The Bigger Picture,” an earnest protest anthem, to critical and popular acclaim. The song earned two Grammy nominations. In 2020, Lil Durk, a drill veteran of nearly fifteen years, also earned his first Grammy nods for his appearance on Drake’s hit “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Both rappers are especially adept at twisting menacing bars with emotional touches, and on “Rich Off Pain,” the sixteenth song on their 18-track album, they sharply measure the devastation their success is built upon. It’s a perfect culmination of the album’s themes of flexing muscle, surviving pain, and giving hope.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz in 'Verzuz' Rematch Battle

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz went head-to-head again Sunday night for a Verzuz rematch, and it did not disappoint!!!. The 2 founders of the super popular music competition squared off at Miami's Club LIV, and they dedicated the evening to the late DMX. DaBaby, Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Busta Rhymes and...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Roddy Ricch Shares Enchanted Music Video For 'Late at Night'

Roddy Ricch has dropped a new Mustard-produced single, “Late at Night,” along with an accompanying music video. In the X-directed visual, the rapper steps out in his hometown of Compton, where he slowly walks through an empty home before entering a deserted amusement park. There, the rapper rides the ferris wheel, and upon reaching the top, Ricch gets sucked into a vortex that leads to an alternate universe.
MusicBET

BET Awards 2021: 5 Reasons We Rock With The City Girls

The City Girls have hit the music world hard over the last few years, showcasing their distinctive Miami sound while collaborating with everyone from Saweetie and Jhené Aiko to Ciara and Lupita Nyong'o. Nominated in 2019 and 2020 for the BET Award for Best Group, this duo is one of the first to break through without the assist of a Jay-Z, Lile Wayne or Dr. Dre, and we love them for it!
CelebritiesBET

BET Awards 2021: 10 Reasons Why The Universe Fell For Megan Thee Stallion

Megan The Stallion burst onto the scene after years of hanging around in the studio with her mother, who was also a rapper. The 26-year-old Houston rapper was writing rhymes while most of us were still drinking warm milk. This ultimately culminated into her 2019 mixtape, “Fever,” which won the BET Hip Hop Award for Best Mixtape of the Year and was nominated last year for a BET Award for Album of the Year. After winning a third BET Award for Viewer’s Choice and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Megan has sealed the deal as one of the most inspirational women in music today.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Drop ‘The Voice Of The Heroes’ Project

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have unleashed their long awaited project The Voice Of The Heroes via Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global Music / Motown Records / Alamo Records. The Voice Of The Heroes is one of the year’s most highly anticipated albums, with the Atlanta and Chicago rap giants teaming up for a supercharged project that features the likes of Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. The album release is accompanied by a cinematic new Daps directed video for “How It Feels” that follows Baby and Durk on a jewelry heist, symbolizing their newfound ‘Robin Hood’ roles of taking from the rich and returning to the less fortunate. The video will go live later today.
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Responds To Yung Bleu Criticizing Her BET Awards Nominations

Without debate, Coi Leray is one of the biggest stars in music to have broken out this year. The 24-year-old budding superstar is presently working on her debut studio album, discovering her lane, and becoming one of the most popular women in hip-hop today. She's been unapologetic in her approach to social media, being herself and constantly peeling back layers of her personality for fans to fall in love with her all over again.