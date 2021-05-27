Republicans Show Total Disregard for the American People
WASHINGTON, DC -- Senate Republicans have offered a new infrastructure proposal that is a fraction higher than their previous offer, which Congressional Democrats swiftly rejected for failing to adequately invest in the American people and communities across the country. This new proposal, which calls for taking COVID relief funds from everyday Americans rather than increasing taxes on the wealthiest few, comes as millions struggle to pay for food and shelter, vulnerable communities stare down the prospect of worsening climate-fueled disasters, and the country reels from continued systemic racism.www.sierraclub.org