Health Fusion: Want less stress? Eat more veggies!

Fruits and vegetables is linked to lower levels of perceived stress, according to a recent study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition. Scientists have long known that poor nutrition is linked to higher levels of perceived stress, but many past studies on the topic have looked at overall indicators of nutrition, rather than specific components like fruits and vegetables. For the latest study, researchers were interested in looking more closely at the relationship between fruit and vegetable intake and measures of psychological stress. They used data from a large study called the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle Study to look at this relationship, as well as to look at blood levels of carotenoids — substances found in many fruits and vegetables — and other nutrients linked to fruit and vegetable consumption.