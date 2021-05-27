Cancel
Health Fusion: Want less stress? Eat more veggies!

By Vivien Williams
Brainerd Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year I'm getting my fingers dirty in the vegetable garden. I'm hoping that growing our own vegetables will inspire my family to eat more of them. Yes, fruits and vegetables are part of a heart-healthy diet, and new research shows they may also benefit your mental health by helping to reduce stress.

www.brainerddispatch.com
Related
GardeningBrainerd Dispatch

Health Fusion: 3 tips for planting blueberry bushes

Blueberries are one of my favorite fruits. The Blueberry Council website shows a cup is only 80 calories, low sodium, with manganese and vitamins C and K. Plus, they are full of fiber. Here are three tips to help you grow your own blueberry bushes:. Choose blueberry bushes that are...
LifestyleUrbana Citizen

Spring is time to eat for health

As mentioned in a previous Chow Line, rain and bright sunny days make spring a good time to indulge in a wide range of plentiful produce such as asparagus, cabbage, kale, spinach, and strawberries. Not only are these items extremely fresh and flavorful because they’re currently in season, but they’re also widely discounted because of the abundance of supply based on this time of year.
Mental Healthcisco.com

Dealing with stress, burnout and mental health

In the latest episode of the Security Stories podcast, we welcome three leaders from Cisco Talos for a discussion on mental health, stress and burnout. Check it out on your podcast platform of choice, available via the Security Stories webpage. Joining myself, Ben Nahoney and Sana Yousef, are Matt Watchinski,...
Food & DrinksTelegraph

Three easy ways to eat less meat

Apart from the ethical and sustainability issues surrounding meat consumption, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that reducing our intake is a health no-brainer. A recent study published in the journal BMC Medicine found that eating red meat, processed meat and poultry at least three times a week was linked to a greater risk of nine different illnesses, including heart disease and diabetes.
Nutritionnachicago.com

Eat Five Veggies and Fruits Daily to Live Longer

People that struggle to eat the often-recommended nine servings of fruit and vegetables each day can relax: The latest research from Harvard, based on 26 studies of 2 million people from 29 countries, found that two and three daily servings of fruit and vegetables, respectively, were linked to the most longevity. Compared to only two servings of produce per day, five servings lowered the risk of death overall by 13 percent, cardiovascular disease by 12 percent, cancer by 10 percent and respiratory disease by 35 percent. Green, leafy vegetables, including spinach, lettuce and kale, and fruit and vegetables rich in beta carotene and vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries and carrots, showed benefits.Starchy vegetables, like peas and corn, fruit juices and potatoes, did not appear to reduce the risk of death.
Healthgrainews.ca

Why does stress affect health?

In my clinic, stress is one of many reasons clients complain of ongoing pain, tension and physical issues. I often get asked: “Can stress actually cause this much disease?” To answer that, we first have to understand stress and its effect on human function. Stress can be anything from exercise,...
DietsMedicalXpress

Dietitians want more training to help those with eating disorders

Dietitians play an important role in nutrition care in healthcare teams but want more training to help patients with eating disorders a Griffith University study has found. The international review of 14 studies from the US, Australia, England, Brazil and Canada included 1192 participants—dietitians, those with eating disorders (EDs), parents and carers and other health professionals.
Nutritiondiabetesselfmanagement.com

Eating Fruits and Vegetables Linked to Lower Stress

Fruits and vegetables is linked to lower levels of perceived stress, according to a recent study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition. Scientists have long known that poor nutrition is linked to higher levels of perceived stress, but many past studies on the topic have looked at overall indicators of nutrition, rather than specific components like fruits and vegetables. For the latest study, researchers were interested in looking more closely at the relationship between fruit and vegetable intake and measures of psychological stress. They used data from a large study called the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle Study to look at this relationship, as well as to look at blood levels of carotenoids — substances found in many fruits and vegetables — and other nutrients linked to fruit and vegetable consumption.
NutritionClean Eating

The 5 Green Veggies You Need to Eat More Often

Over the past few decades, an avalanche of research has called out the importance of noshing on more vegetables for glorious health. In particular, dark leafy greens (read: not iceberg lettuce) are the MVPs of the supermarket vegetable aisle. These veggies contain an alphabet of vitamins, minerals and tongue-twisting antioxidants nearly unmatched by any other food.
RecipesEyewitness News

Colorful Foods Kids Will Want to Eat!

Getting kids to eat healthy foods is challening, but there might be a way around it. Registered dietitian Dana White is showing us some healthy and colorful foods your kids will have fun eating! To check out Dana's cookbooks or to find great recipes visit danawhitenutrition.com.
LifestyleThrive Global

Fantastic Ways to Make Mornings Less Stressful

Do your Mornings feel so chaotic? Kudos! I’m not the only one who experiences this. Mine are often similar to this scenario, have a look. You are running, and as soon as you turn around, well, noon hits. Additionally, no one enjoys time moving so fast without having a glimpse of an hour to enjoy a single moment.
HealthBrainerd Dispatch

Health Fusion: The search for opioid alternatives for chronic pain

One in five. That's how many people the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says suffer with chronic pain in the U.S. Many find relief with opioids, but those medications come with the risks of addiction and overdose. In this episode of NewsMD's podcast, "Health Fusion," Viv Williams talks to two researchers who are exploring new ways to treat pain.
Mental Healthkiow.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: Facing Farm Stress

Families who make their living on farms often are exposed to situations beyond their control, causing them to experience exhaustion and distress. At any time, unstable prices, weather, crop or livestock disease, or equipment and communication breakdowns may make the reality of farm living difficult to deal with. “May is...
NFLsteelers.com

Wormley stresses importance of mental health

Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley took part in a mental health panel discussion in conjunction with Pittsburgh Public Schools, joining other current or former athletes and local educators to discuss mental health issues that have faced them, while answering questions from students to help them deal with the daily issues they have to combat.
Recipestheadvocate.com

Cook This: Baked Zucchini Fries are a healthy way to eat your veggies

This recipe is a good way to get your veggies in a most appetizing way. Instead of potatoes, these "fries" are made from zucchini. The panko breadcrumbs give them a crunch, and the spices add the flavor, something zucchini generally lacks. Cut the zucchini in half, then cut each half...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This daily vitamin is critical to cancer prevention

In a recent study published in Seminars in Cancer Biology, researchers found that a good vitamin D status is beneficial both in cancer prevention and in the prognosis of several cancers. The anti-cancer effects of vitamin D are especially pronounced in the prevention and treatment of colon cancer and blood...
Healthwvih.com

Health Officials Stress Importance Of Second Shot

State leaders are concerned about Kentuckians who aren’t getting their second COVID-19 vaccine. During his address Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear talked about the increasing number of people who got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but not their second. The director of Kentucky’s Department of Health, Dr. Steven Stack,...