How Top Prospect Scoot Henderson Is Making History on His Way to the NBA

By Adam Caparell
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good thing Scoot Henderson believes he’s a player unlike any other since he’s blazing a new path to the NBA. If you missed it, the 17-year-old five-star recruit made history late last week when it was announced he’s taking his talents to the G League instead of college. The Marietta, Georgia native will become the first player signed to the Ignite—the California-based team whose successful first season in the NBA’s minor league could be changing basketball—that is not eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft. The youngest professional basketball player the US has ever seen is targeting the 2023 draft. And we’re not talking late in the first-round, either.

